Strep A: Bolton girl, 4, out of intensive care, mum says
- Published
A four-year-old girl who was "fighting for her life" in hospital with strep A is out of intensive care and on a specialist ward, her mother has said.
Camila, from Bolton, was put on a ventilator at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital after falling ill.
Her mum Kaye said "our little fighter" was slowly recovering.
Fifteen children have died with invasive strep A infections since September, according to UK Health Security Agency figures.
Most strep A infections are mild, but more severe invasive cases - while still rare - are rising.
'Bravest girl'
Kaye said on Facebook that Camila was now on a specialised ward and remained on dialysis and antibiotics and was being monitored for the effects of the sepsis shock.
"We still don't know the full damage yet... We need to wait and give her more time to recover."
She added: "Despite this we can still get a smile out of her and she is talking about dinosaurs and watching CBeebies in her hospital bed."
Camila is starting to eat again and her first request was chicken nuggets, she said.
"She is still very poorly and we have a long way to go... but we are getting there slowly and she is just the bravest little girl I know."
Kaye praised Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool and Royal Bolton Hospital where she was initially admitted for treatment for the infection.
"We can't thank the medical staff enough for saving our special girl," she said, describing them as superheroes.
She said the family, who had been "hoping and praying for a miracle" when Camila was severely ill thanked people for their "overwhelming" support.
She asked well-wishers to "continue to pray for our beautiful girl to fully heal and get better back to how she was before so we can all go back home together".
What is Strep A?
- Group A streptococcal (GAS) infection is caused by strains of the streptococcus pyogenes bacterium
- The bacteria can live on hands or the throat for long enough to allow easy spread between people through sneezing, kissing and skin contact
- Most infections cause mild illnesses such as "strep throat" or skin infections
- It can also cause scarlet fever and in the majority of cases this clears up with antibiotics
- On rare occasions the bacteria can get deeper into the body - including infecting the lungs and bloodstream. It is known as invasive GAS (iGAS) and needs urgent treatment as this can be serious and life-threatening