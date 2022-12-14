Men arrested after pig's head left on Stockport mosque roof
Two men have been arrested after a pig's head was left on the roof of a mosque, leaving worshippers "terrified".
The discovery was made on Friday at Heatons Muslims Community Trust in Battersea Road, Stockport.
Greater Manchester Police said officers carried out three simultaneous raids in Stockport earlier and arrested the men, aged 22 and 47.
They remain in police custody for questioning, the force said.
Speaking after the incident, mosque trustee Tayyab Mohiuddin, said it was "really painful" to make the discovery as people were leaving the building.
He said: "It was clearly done on purpose to terrify us and people are fearful it could go further."
