Stretford and Urmston by-election: Polling stations open
- Published
Polling stations have opened for the Stretford and Urmston by-election in Greater Manchester.
Nine candidates are bidding to replace Kate Green, who replaces Baroness Bev Hughes as the city region's deputy mayor.
Labour's Ms Green, who was first elected in 2010, said being an MP had been "an enormous privilege".
Voting will take place until 22:00 GMT, with the result expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday morning.
The nine candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are:
Emily Carter-Kandola (Conservative)
Anna Fryer (Liberal Democrats)
Hazel Gibb (Independent)
Christina Glancy (Freedom Alliance)
Dan Jerrome (Green Party)
Jim Newell (Rejoin EU)
Paul Swansborough (Reform UK)
Andrew Western (Labour)
Julien Yvon (Social Democratic Party)
