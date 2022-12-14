Paralysed author's chance reunion with rescuer after school visit
A children's author who was paralysed in a cycling accident has been reunited with the man he "owes" his life to after he bought his book "by chance".
Brian Abram, 65, came off his bike in 2013 in Tameside, Greater Manchester, and fell into a river.
Stephen helped hold his head above water and kept him awake until paramedics arrived.
Mr Abram now writes books featuring himself as Grandad Wheels and had visited Stephen's daughter's school.
Stephen, who thought the man he had tried to save had died, said when Emily told him about the visit "the blood drained from my face when I realised who it was and that he had survived".
Mr Abram, originally from Failsworth, Greater Manchester, takes his books into schools to help children understand disability.
He was left paralysed from the waist down after coming off his bike in Broadbottom and falling down a sheer drop into a river.
Stephen was camping nearby and heard a woman shouting for help for a man in the river.
He said Mr Abram's head was bobbing in and out of the water so he lifted his head up and kept it out of the water.
He said he was "too injured" to move so he kept him awake until the paramedics arrived.
They placed him on a spinal board to get him across the river "and off he went in an ambulance and that was the last I saw him", he said.
He said villagers told him he "hadn't made it", adding: "I was devastated."
But Mr Abram, of Halifax, spent three weeks in a coma and a year in hospital.
He said: "I owe my life to Stephen and everyone else who helped me on the day."
He had been to Gorse Covert Primary School in Warrington for a reading, where Stephen unknowingly ordered a book for Emily.
'Superhero dad'
He was astounded to realise he had saved the author and when the school found out, it organised a special reunion with Emily's "superhero dad".
He said: "When we told the kids our story they were gobsmacked."
Mr Abram said he "couldn't be happier" by the "crazy coincidence" that reunited the pair, adding: "I'd have drowned if it wasn't for Stephen keeping my head out of the water."
"The chance of my being in that school and for that little girl to get a book must be ludicrously small."
Stephen said Emily had all the Grandad Wheels books and "loves" reading about his adventures with his grandson.
He said the author was a "fantastic role model to young people" and praised the way he explained disability to children.