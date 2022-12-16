Manchester man who threatened to disfigure ex with acid is jailed
A man who threatened to disfigure his ex-partner with acid has been jailed.
Mohammed Aamer Imtiaz, of Manchester, also tracked her movements, sent her repeated malicious messages and threatened to have her raped.
The 36-year-old was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to three years behind bars for controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex-partner and her family.
The court heard he told her what she could wear, where she could go and who she could meet.
Over the course of 2021 Imtiaz sought to intimidate his ex-partner's family, isolating her from her friends and threatened to steal her grandfather's ashes, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said he was arrested in January for his "campaign of abusive, violent and threatening conduct that left the victim and her family in fear of their lives".
His victim said he made her feel "so paranoid" that she "cannot rest easily because of what he has done to me and my family".
She added: "I have moved address because of him and what he has done. I still feel as though my car has a tracker in it and that he is waiting to get out and see where I am again.
"Every time I get in from work, I am petrified that he is waiting in the bushes, I always make sure to always lock the door, and that's my thoughts even now."
Following the sentencing, Det Insp Mark Astbury said: "I hope this helps bring some form of closure after the investigation for this overall terrible ordeal for the victims.
"The victim was coerced over several years and after the relationship ended the abuse continued to grow and inflict upon her closest family members and caused such distress and trauma and will no doubt leave a damaging and haunting impact on the victims.
"I can only hope that today's sentencing can bring the victims some form of comfort and allow the victims to be able to build their lives back after this shocking and controlling abuse."
