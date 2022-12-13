Hot showers a basic human right, Oldham scheme boss says
- Published
The manager of a scheme which offers those "struggling to heat hot water" the use of facilities at a town's leisure centres has said being able to get clean is "a basic human right".
The free scheme at Oldham's leisure centres is aimed at non-gym members and includes free shower gel and shampoo.
Oldham Active Community and Partnership manager Kelly Tattersall said it would ensure "nobody was left to suffer".
She said those using the service would get "a warm welcome" and "respect".
The scheme will run at five sites run by Oldham Council:
- Oldham Leisure Centre
- Royton Leisure Centre
- Saddleworth Leisure Centre
- Failsworth Sports Centre
- Radclyffe Athletics Centre
An Oldham Active representative said with the cost-of-living crisis affecting most people, it has been advised that people should "take advantage of their gym membership and shower there instead of at home".
"This may be great advice for some, but there is a percentage of people in our community that can't afford a gym membership, thus unable to take advantage of this," they said.
'Simple but important'
Ms Tattersall said the firm was "determined to support our local community during these difficult times, and we want to make sure nobody is left to suffer as the weather gets colder".
"The option for people to have access to free warm showers and to be able to get clean is a basic human right," she said.
"We will provide hot showers to those most vulnerable, treating them with respect, dignity and a warm welcome."
She added that "friendly staff" would be on hand to to answer any questions, and "if you are struggling and need further help, they will... signpost you to other warm and food bank schemes".
Oldham councillor Barbara Brownridge said the authority was "delighted that through our work with Oldham Active, we can offer more help and support for our communities through the cold winter".
"Projects such as these are so important, as we all know with the current economic climate and challenges with utilities that people will be finding it hard," she said.
"The provision of a free shower is a simple but important offer and we are delighted this scheme is there for the borough."
An Oldham Active representative said the showers will be provided in 10-minute slots to anyone who has registered for the free scheme and while shower gel and shampoo was included, people will need to bring their own towels.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk