Manchester crash: Second man dies after car hits bollard
- Published
A second man has died, a week after a car hit a bollard in Manchester.
The 23-year-old, who has not been named, was driving the vehicle which crashed in Chancellor Lane at about 07:00 GMT on 4 December.
His death follows that of 26-year-old passenger Saadat Shah.
The two other passengers in the car, aged 24 and 30, suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-changing and have since been discharged from hospital.
Earlier this week, Mr Shah was described as a "sensitive soul", who had recently returned from birthday celebrations in Paris and was due to get married.
Greater Manchester Police previously said no other vehicles were involved.
The force has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to contact them.
