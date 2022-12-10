Gorton: Man charged following fatal crash
A man has died after a crash which left two other people injured in Manchester.
The man, 25, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Insignia which was in collision with a Vauxhall Crossland at about 23:30 GMT on Monday in Gorton.
A 30-year-old woman, who was driving the Insignia, was seriously hurt, while the other driver had minor injuries.
Ryan McElroy, 35, from Chadderton, has been charged with death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court in January.
The 35-year-old, of Apfel Lane, was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the crash, on Mount Road, to contact them.
