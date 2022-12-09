Manchester tram crash causes city centre disruption
A collision between a tram and a car has caused widespread disruption in Manchester city centre.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene on Shudehill,, near the Arndale Centre, just after 18:00 GMT on Friday.
The car driver was freed by fire crews and taken to hospital for precautionary checks, a Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Bus and tram services in and out of the city centre have been affected.
