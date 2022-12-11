Manchester: Thousands turn out for inaugural Christmas parade
Thousands of people have attended Manchester's first ever Christmas Parade.
Crowds lined the route across the city centre as at least 100 dancers and stilt walkers entertained spectators on what was a very cold day.
The city's council said the inaugural event was inspired by the popular Manchester Day parade every summer.
Councillor Pat Karney described the Christmas Parade as "a stunning success".
"It really was one of the best things we've ever done," Councillor Karney said.
"What made it for me was just seeing thousands of youngsters of all ages, smiling and waving and celebrating the magic of Christmas."
It was the latest initiative as local officials and businesses try to boost the city centre economy following the pandemic and changes due to Brexit.
