Manchester paedophile recorded himself following schoolgirl
- Published
A man who recorded himself following a schoolgirl has been jailed after admitting possessing an indecent image and engaging in sexual communications with a child.
Paul Buckley, 50, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Manchester Magistrates Court.
He admitted he had followed a schoolgirl at a close distance for several minutes and recorded it.
Sgt Richard Anderton said Buckley was "no longer a danger to girls."
Buckley, of Church Street, Manchester, was charged with possessing an indecent image of children and four counts of sexual communications with a child under the age of 16.
He was arrested on Monday for the offences, which he carried out between June and August this year and in March 2021.
Buckley was already on the sex offenders register and had failed to comply with its conditions, Greater Manchester Police said.
Sgt Anderton, from the force's sex offender management unit, urged "anyone who is subject to this kind of attention" to contact police.
He added: "We are pleased that Paul Buckley is now off the streets and no longer a danger to girls in the area.
"It's important to us that the streets of Manchester and surrounding districts are safe for everyone, and we are committed to getting sex offenders arrested and charged for their crimes."
