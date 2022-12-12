Pig’s head left on Stockport mosque roof is hate crime - police
- Published
A pig's head has been left on the roof of a mosque in Stockport leaving worshippers "terrified".
Tayyab Mohiuddin, trustee at the Heatons Muslims Community Trust (HMCT), said it was "really painful" to make the discovery as people were leaving the building on Friday.
He said: "It was clearly done on purpose to terrify us and people are fearful it could go further."
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was investigating it as a hate crime.
Mr Mohiuddin said: "In our religion, we are not allowed to eat pig's meat or handle it in any way, we are forbidden to touch it.
"It was placed on a low pitched roof of the building which was visible as soon you enter the road. I think they have picked that point to terrify people."
CCTV footage
He added: "We've had a peaceful 10 years here. It's a good community and we've had no issues so we don't know where this has come from and it's really painful for us.
"We have children and the elderly coming in, it's not good."
CCTV and dashcam footage from the mosque on Battersea Road has been handed to police
It showed a car pulling up with two people in it, one of whom got out to place the pig's head on the roof, Mr Mohiddun said.
GMP said: "At around 9:15pm on Friday 9 December 2022, GMP received a report of a hate crime outside a place of worship on Battersea Road, Stockport.
"An investigation is under way."