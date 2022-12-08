Stretford and Urmston by-election: Nine candidates in bid to be MP
Nine candidates are bidding to become the new MP for Stretford and Urmston after Kate Green stepped down.
She has replaced Baroness Bev Hughes as the new deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.
The move by Ms Green, who was first elected in 2010, triggered a by-election when she made the announcement last month. She said being an MP had been "an enormous privilege".
Voting will take place between 07:00 GMT and 22:00 on 15 December.
The candidates are as follows:
- Emily Carter-Kandola - Conservative
- Anna Fryer - Liberal Democrats
- Hazel Gibb - Independent
- Christina Glancy - Freedom Alliance
- Dan Jerrome - Green Party
- Jim Newell - Rejoin EU
- Paul Swansborough - Reform UK
- Andrew Western - Labour
- Julien Yvon - Social Democratic Party
