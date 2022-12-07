Manchester United open Old Trafford cafe as warm hub
- Published
Manchester United are opening Old Trafford as a free "warm hub" during December as people struggle with rising costs and energy bills.
The Red Cafe will be open Monday and Wednesday evenings "to help those facing difficult months ahead".
It will provide "those in need with a space to stay warm, chat, have a hot drink and some snacks", the club said.
Blackpool FC are also opening the Moretti Lounge at Bloomfield Road as a warm hub until March 2023.
Manchester United said it had decided to open a warm hub as part of the club's mental wellbeing winter campaign.
'Second home'
Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche, said: "Whether Christmas is part of people's life or not, the festive period can be a difficult time for many.
"It's a time of year that puts extra pressure on people and can affect mental health and wellbeing in lots of different ways.
"Through our United by Your Side campaign, we want people who are struggling to know that they are not alone, particularly in our local community."
She said the club wanted to make Old Trafford a "second home" by providing "winter accessories, company, warmth and food for those who need it".
Blackpool are opening the Moretti Lounge warm hub later on Wednesday and said the club wanted to "provide families and those socially isolated and vulnerable with a place to keep warm, socialise and have access to free WiFi, coffee, biscuits and hot food".
The warm hub will remain open until March 2023, the club said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk