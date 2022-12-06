Kyle Hackland: Three more charged with teenager's murder
- Published
Three more people have been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in a Manchester street.
Kyle Hackland, 17, died after being attacked in Southlea Road, Withington on the morning of 22 November.
Yusef Sesay, 18, of Denton Road, Audenshaw, Lewis Ludford, 18, of no fixed abode and a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with murder, Greater Manchester Police said.
They have been remanded in custody.
All three will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Last week another 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Kyle's family described him as a "kind and well-mannered young boy" who had "never failed to say 'love you' as he walked out the door".
They said they were left "completely broken" by his death.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk