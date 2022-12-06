Saadat Shah: Tributes paid to man killed in Manchester car crash
The family of a man who was killed in a crash have said he was a "sensitive soul" and a "great human being".
Saadat Shah, 26, died on Sunday after the car he was travelling in hit a bollard in Chancellor Lane, Manchester, at about 07:00 GMT.
His family said his "life was just starting". They added he had "so many plans" and was getting married soon.
Three other passengers, aged 23, 24 and 29 were taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Mr Shah's family said he was very close with his loved ones and had last week returned from Paris where he celebrated his birthday.
"A sensitive soul, he will be dearly missed by everyone forever," the statement said.
Greater Manchester Police said no other vehicles were involved and appealed for information.
