Oldham stab murder: Rudi Cardoso jailed for revenge attack
- Published
A man who murdered another man in a "horrific" revenge attack has been jailed for life.
Paulo Da Silva, 48, died on arrival at hospital after being stabbed seven times on Union Street in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in May.
Rudi Cardoso, 32, of Rochdale, had been involved in an altercation weeks before he launched the fatal attack on Mr Da Silva, Greater Manchester Police said.
Cardoso, who denied murder, was ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years.
He was convicted by a jury at Manchester Crown Court earlier.
Mr Da Silva was found with serious stab wounds to his neck and chest in the early hours of 28 May. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
Detectives launched a manhunt to locate Cardoso, of Alma Street, and tracked him down at a house in Ipswich, Suffolk, the following day.
He was arrested and gave a no comment interview in custody before he was charged with murder, police said.
The force said it was believed to have been a revenge attack after Cardoso had been involved in an altercation with Mr Da Silva weeks before his murder.
"This was a horrific attack on Mr Da Silva," Det Insp Lee Shaw said.
"The level of violence used by Cardoso shows that he is clearly a dangerous man and we are relieved he has finally faced justice and will be spending a considerable amount of time in prison."
