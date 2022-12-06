Man charged with rape after Manchester flat break-in
A man has been charged with rape and robbery after breaking into a woman's flat and threatening her with a knife.
The man entered through a window on Wilmott Street in Hulme, Manchester at about 05:00 GMT on 29 November, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 32-year-old from Hulme has been charged with three counts of rape, burglary, robbery and criminal damage.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
