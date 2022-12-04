Manchester crash: Man dies and three hurt after car hits bollard
A man has died and three other people are in a life-threatening condition after a car hit a bollard, police say.
They were taken to hospital after the driver lost control of the car in Chancellor Lane, Manchester, at about 07:00 GMT.
A 26-year-old man died, while the other three occupants, aged 23, 24, and 29, are being treated for their injuries.
Police said no other vehicles were involved and appealed for information.
