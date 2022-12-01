Awaab Ishak: Housing association appoints new interim boss
The housing association which rented a mould-ridden flat to the family of Awaab Ishak has appointed a new interim chief executive.
Two-year-old Awaab died from a respiratory condition after exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) property, a coroner ruled.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove announced last week he was stripping the organisation of £1m government funding.
He told RBH to "gets its act together".
Yvonne Arrowsmith will replace Gareth Swarbrick, who was sacked last month, after he refused to resign following the coroner's ruling.
'Earning trust'
She said she would "prioritise the safety and security of people living in our homes".
Awaab's father had raised the mould issue with RBH for three years but no action was taken before his son's death in December 2020.
Ms Arrowsmith, who is due to start in the role on 12 December, said she would work to "make sure that action is taken where it is needed, and to begin the process of earning the trust and confidence of our residents".
"This is a difficult time to be joining RBH, following the tragic death of Awaab Ishak," she said.
"His death and the coroner's verdict into it have rightly shocked the social housing sector."
Mr Gove said the social housing landlord had "failed its tenants" and would not receive "a penny of additional taxpayers' money for new housing until it gets its act together and does right by tenants".
RBH will not receive the expected additional £1m from the Affordable Homes Programme or any new contracts from the scheme for new homes until the social housing regulator has concluded its investigation.
