Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce Manchester comeback gig

Noel GallagherReuters
The band have been together for 12 years.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced a special homecoming gig in Manchester next year, marking the band's first show in four years.

The comeback concert is booked for 26 August in the city's Wythenshawe Park.

The supporting line-up will include Primal Scream and American pop band Future Islands.

The former Oasis guitarist and co-vocalist announced the date in a tweet on Wednesday evening, urging fans: "Don't miss out!"

The band formed in 2010 and released their first self-titled album a year later.

A program of shows in 2023 will include an appearance at Glastonbury.

