Kyle Hackland: Boy, 16, charged with teenager's murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in the street.
Kyle Hackland, 17, was attacked in Southlea Road in Withington, Manchester at about 11:30 GMT on 22 November.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court later.
Kyle's family described him as a "kind and well-mannered young boy" who had "never failed to say 'love you' as he walked out the door".
They said they were left "completely broken" by his death.
