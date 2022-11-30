Man charged with attempting to kidnap girl in Salford
A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a girl at a bus stop.
Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car in Monton, Salford, on the evening of 21 November.
The suspect, 33, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 4 January, the force said.
He was earlier arrested on suspicion of two other kidnaps.
An investigation into those allegations is continuing, police said.
Detectives earlier released CCTV images of a car and appealed for information.
