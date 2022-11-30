Two jailed for Ancoats stab killing after shop disturbance

Neri Morse had become a father four months before he was stabbed to death

Two men who stabbed a father to death after a "disturbance in a local convenience store" have been jailed.

Greater Manchester Police said Neri Morse, 24, died after he and another man were stabbed on Carruthers Street, Ancoats, on 20 April.

Rushaun Brown was convicted of murder and Meshia Newby was found guilty of manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court.

Brown, 24, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years, while Newby, 24, was given a 14-year sentence.

Newby was also found guilty of assault and possession of an offensive weapon on Wednesday, while Brown admitted the same possession charge.

Rushaun Brown and Meshia Newby were jailed for the stabbing of Mr Morse
Mr Morse was stabbed to death on Carruthers Street in Ancoats

The force said Mr Morse, who had become a father four months earlier, and the other man had been stabbed "following a disturbance in a local convenience store".

A representative added that officers quickly obtained dashcam footage of the attack, which also revealed the registrations of the vehicles involved, and Brown and Newby were arrested within 48 hours of it happening.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Rachel Smith said while the result of the case "will not bring Neri back, I hope it brings his loved ones a sense of closure".

