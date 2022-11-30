Warburton Toll Bridge: Price-hike inquiry hears final statements
An inquiry into the controversial hiking of the price of a key toll bridge has heard it is "manifestly unreasonable" for maintenance costs to be passed solely to motorists.
Manchester Ship Canal Company wants to increase the cost of Warburton Toll Bridge from 12p to £1 to cover repairs.
But the two local councils - Trafford and Warrington - argue the owner should pay some of the costs themselves.
The transport secretary will now hear the inspector's recommendations.
The bridge is the only route across the River Mersey and Manchester Ship Canal between the M6 and M60.
MSCC said the toll rise is needed to fund the installation of an automatic cashless payment system and other upgrades.
Currently users have to pay in cash.
The company has submitted an application which would allow it to increase the toll alongside other powers.
The councils support plans for new technology but have concerns about the funding and some of the other parts of the application.
Much of the legal argument is focused on historic legislation which led to the creation of the bridge and the Manchester Ship Canal in the 19th century.
The main dispute is over whether the costs of maintaining the bridge should be paid for solely by tolls or if MSCC should contribute.
The two councils argue the bridge was not intended to be "self-financing".
But MSCC - which is part of Peel - disagrees.
"MSCC is not obliged as a matter of law to offer funding support from the profits generated by its principal business activities on the canal," it said in its closing statement to the inquiry.
The company added there was "no evidence" to the extent to which it has historically been required to pay for the bridge, except for in the last five years.
The councils said it was "wholly unreasonable" for motorists to foot the bill amid MSCC's "failure" to maintain the bridge.
The councils' legal representative said bridge inspection reports in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2022 identified defects and that if no action was taken "the degradation will continue resulting in additional costs".
They added no recommendations made have been carried out and that costs have increased by £215,000.
In response, MSCC said in 2007 and 2011 urgent works were not required and that it was "perfection rather than reality" to think that every organisation responds to every recommendation immediately.
Inspector Mike Robins will now analyse the evidence and make recommendations to the transport secretary, who will then make a final decision.
