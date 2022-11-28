Rochdale drug dealing couple who led 'lavish lifestyle' jailed
- Published
A couple who dealt heroin and crack cocaine to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including spending £3,000 on two pet cats, have been jailed.
Rashid Hussain and Szenm Asghar "flooded" Rochdale with class A drugs and sent texts to vulnerable people through a drugs hotline, police said.
More than £35,000 in cash was seized from their homes in Rochdale and Bury.
Hussain was jailed for seven years and six months, while Asghar was sentenced to three years and four months.
The pair admitted two counts each of supplying class A drugs.
Hussain, 35, initially denied possessing criminal property but then changed his plea to guilty on 15 November at Manchester Crown Court.
Asghar, 37, also admitted one count of criminal activity and two counts of possessing criminal property.
The couple used profits from drug dealing to fund tens of thousands of pounds on designer clothes, cars and pets, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
'Wealth of evidence'
During a raid of Hussain's home in Glen Morag Gardens, Rochdale, in December 2021 officers found drug paraphernalia including scales, drug debtor lists and mobile phones
More than £20,000 in cash was "brazenly" left in the living room and stashed underneath beds, police said.
Detectives said after Hussain was arrested Asghar continued to run the drugs line, which was called "Sniper Line Active - Best Gear in Town".
Officers raided Asghar's home in Brierly Street, Bury, in March and discovered £15,000 in cash, 86g of heroin and crack cocaine and 1kg of painkillers.
Police also uncovered accounting notes which showed that the couple had received more than £20,000 in two weeks.
Det Sgt Gabe Gibson said the couple had "shot themselves in the foot by leaving a wealth of evidence to be recovered from their home addresses".
He continued: "People like Hussain and Asghar are not wanted on the streets of Rochdale, nor are other familiar individuals, who will face a similar fate when caught."