Alarm as disorderly teens cause 'chaos' in Manchester
- Published
"Lessons must be learned" after hundreds of teenagers caused "chaos" outside a Manchester shopping centre, a councillor has said.
Pat Karney said a group of about 700 children aged about 9-16 "descended" on the city centre on Sunday afternoon, with many drinking alcohol.
He said fireworks were set off and tram lines outside the Arndale Centre were blocked by "kids on the tracks".
"This is the Christmas headache we don't want or need," he said.
Mr Karney said he had called for a meeting with Transport for Greater Manchester and Greater Manchester Police.
Police confirmed an investigation was launched.
Down at Exchange Sq.— Pat Karney (@patkarney) November 27, 2022
We are monitoring very large numbers of young people.
Causing delay on the trams and lots of them asked to leave the Arndale. pic.twitter.com/P6TtTMvEGS
In a series of Tweets he described "dangerous" scenes in and around Exchange Square from about 16:00 GMT, and told how some of the children were banging on tram windows before being move on by staff.
"It can be quite intimidating for people who just want to come down to the Christmas markets and do some Christmas shopping," he said.
"My main concern was the safety of the young people. I was frightened for some of these kids."
A spokeswoman for TfGM said the large crowds did not cause any "operational issues" and trams passed through Exchange Square "slowly" as people moved off the tracks.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were made aware of the anti-social behaviour.
A spokesman said: "The group were dispersed and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."
