Police issue CCTV of car in Salford kidnap attempts probe
- Published
CCTV footage has been released of a car thought to have been used in three attempted kidnappings.
A man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop on Monton Green in Monton at 18:00 GMT on 21 November, police said.
Detectives believe the man tried to abduct another girl earlier that day and attempted to snatch a third teenager five days earlier.
The victims were left "extremely shaken up", Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Insp Chris Horsfield said: "It's very important that we get this man identified and off the streets as soon as possible," he added.
The vehicle in the footage has been identified as a black Vauxhall Astra with a silver cover on the driver's side wing mirror.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from:
- Liverpool Street, Salford, between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way on 16 November between 19:45 and 20:20
- Mossfield Road and Ackworth Road, Swinton, on 21 November 2022 between 8:00 and 9:00
- Rocky Lane, Monton Green and Monton High Street on 21 November between 18:00 and 19:00