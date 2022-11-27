Man found dead with 'hazardous substances' in Shevington named
A family has paid tribute to a man who was found dead with "potentially hazardous" substances on his body.
Liam Smith, who was 38, was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police previously said the case was being examined by the murder investigation team but the substances had not been identified.
In a brief statement, Mr Smith's family said: "Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party."
"He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle.
"He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him."
The body was found on rough ground between neighbouring houses which leads to a dirt track and open fields.
The force confirmed a Home Office post-mortem examination had been carried out.
No further information has been released but the force previously said the unidentified substance was "low risk" and of "no wider risk" to the community.
On Friday, Det Supt Alan Clitherow told a news conference it was a "challenging set of circumstances" and officers were "unpicking exactly what had gone on".
He added: "We don't know what the substance is. We have done some initial inquiries, we know it's low risk.
"Anyone directly in contact with the body should seek medical advice if they feel unwell but there's no wider risk to anyone else."
Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force.
