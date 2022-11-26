Police hunt man over three attempted kidnaps in Salford in less than a week
Police are searching for a man who is suspected of making three attempted kidnaps in less than a week.
Greater Manchester Police said a man tried to force a 15-year-old schoolgirl into his car in Monton Green in Monton, Salford on 21 November.
He had approached the girl just after 18:00 GMT as she waited at a bus stop.
The force believed the man had made another kidnap attempt just hours later, and another one five days earlier.
Det Insp Chris Horsfield said: "The victims have been left extremely shaken up by this encounter and it's very important that we get this man identified and off the streets as soon as possible."
After the girl's parents reported the Monton Green incident, police said CCTV footage led them to link it with a first kidnap attempt on Liverpool Street, between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way in Salford, on Wednesday, 16 November between 19:45 and 20:20.
The third kidnap attempt happened after 20:00 on 21 November in the Mossfield Road and Ackworth Road area of Swinton.
Police have appealed for drivers' dashcam footage.