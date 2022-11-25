Withington stabbing: Third murder arrest after boy dies
A third teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a boy who was stabbed to death.
Kyle Hackland, 17, was fatally stabbed in Southlea Road, Withington, Manchester, at 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said a youth, 18, voluntarily attended a Manchester police station on Thursday evening.
It follows three arrests of teenagers earlier the same day - two on suspicion of Kyle's murder and a third on suspicion of assault.
The third teenager arrested at an address in Wythenshawe is also being held on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon, police said.
Paying tribute to Kyle earlier, his family said he was a "kind and well-mannered young boy" who had never failed "to say 'love you' as he walked out the door".
