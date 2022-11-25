Council defends payments for Tatton Park
- Published
The council that manages Tatton Park has defended subsidising its running costs after concerns were raised by one of its councillors.
Steve Hogben had asked if Cheshire East Council should continue to help the running of the park during the cost of living crisis.
He also suggested other local councils should contribute towards the site.
Cheshire East Council said the park in Knutsford "generates a significant income itself".
The council currently spends £849,000 per year towards the park's £5m running costs.
According to the latest available figures, the council said Tatton Park has a gross contribution of about £35m to the North West economy and generates roughly £5.3m to the local economy in Cheshire.
Councillor Steve Hogben first raised concerns in a meeting of the council's economy and growth committee.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that a "fair subsidy" goes to Tatton Park.
"I don't expect people to have to pay through the council tax for something you've got a National Trust for," he said.
He also suggested that other local councils such as Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington councils should be asked to provide some funding.
"If it's such a great asset, which it is said to be, a national treasure of some sort, then perhaps there should be a wider support for it."
"Why is it Cheshire East people have to pay for it at a time like this? I think it has to be looked at."
Tatton Park
- Tatton Park was an estate owned by the Egerton family from the late Tudor period until the last Baron Egerton of Tatton died without heirs in 1958
- It was passed on to the National Trust and a lease was drawn up with the then-Cheshire County Council to manage and finance it on behalf of the charity
- Responsibility for its management and financing transferred to Cheshire East Council when the council was formed in 2009
Source: Tatton Park
Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council's economy and growth committee, said the park was a "major contributor" to the borough's tourism and visit economy.
"Like many attractions and tourism businesses across the country, the current cost of living crisis and impact of inflation, both coming on the back of the pandemic, have had a significant impact on costs and visitor spend.
"Tatton Park is mitigating much of this impact and continuing to welcome visitors with a busy events schedule over the festive period."
Cheshire West and Chester Council said it recognised the challenge that all councils have.
"We wouldn't expect to contribute to cost pressures in other boroughs, but we will continue to work with our neighbours across Cheshire to secure more national support for the county's precious heritage and green spaces," a spokesperson said.
Warrington Council has not commented.
