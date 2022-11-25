Manchester United fans sentenced after protest turned violent
- Published
A 15-year-old boy was among 39 football fans sentenced for "appalling" disorder at a protest, police have said.
Manchester United's game against Liverpool was postponed in May last year after about 200 fans broke into Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
It was "clear" some protesters "were there to cause trouble", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Offences included assault, criminal damage and burglary.
Many of the defendants, aged from 15 to 52, also received football banning orders, preventing them from attending matches for a set period of time.
None of them were jailed.
Protesters started to become "aggressive and antagonistic towards GMP officers" who were "assaulted with bottles, flares and safety barriers", the force said.
GMP said 36 officers were assaulted in total, with one officer receiving a serious facial injury requiring medical treatment, along with stewards and security staff.
GMP release footage of the moment protestors turned to violence resulting in the assault of 36 police officers.— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 25, 2022
The footage has been released as 41 men have appeared before the courts to be sentenced for their roles in the disorder.
More here: https://t.co/qG8ZK8kRBi pic.twitter.com/CtL31FjlKd
Damage caused inside the stadium exceeded £70,000 including £60,000 worth of damage to TV cameras owned by a private company, the force said.
Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "GMP's Major Investigation Team launched an extensive investigation to make sure these people were located and made to face the consequences of their appalling actions that day.
"Our officers put their lives on the line every day and it is absolutely shameful that anyone would willingly assault an emergency worker.
"We simply will not tolerate this happening."
He said the incident also happened in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic when emergency services were "already stretched".
"I hope these people feel ashamed of their actions and have some sense of remorse," he added.
Another two defendants are due to appear before the courts in December and April.