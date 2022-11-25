Potentially hazardous substance on body found in Wigan street
A potentially "hazardous substance" was found on a body discovered in a suburban Greater Manchester street, police have said.
The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Police are working to identify the body and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.
Cordons were put in place and a forensic team has been on the scene since the body was discovered.
A spokesman said: "Police believe there are potentially hazardous substances on the body and anyone who has had direct contact with the body should speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.
"Officers are out speaking to residents and are highly visible in the area."
