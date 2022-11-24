Stabbed Withington teenager was kind and well-mannered, family say

Kyle HacklandFamily handout
Kyle Hackland was a beautiful son and caring big brother, his family said

The family of a teenager stabbed to death said he was a "kind and well-mannered young boy" who always "looked out for his family".

Kyle Hackland, aged 17, was fatally stabbed in Southlea Road, Withington, Manchester at 11:30 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, the force said.

His family added: "Life will never be the same without him, we are completely broken."

"He was such a kind and well-mannered young boy who always looked out for his family - never failing to say 'love you' as he walked out the door," they said.

"We have always been such a close family, and this has shattered us all."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics