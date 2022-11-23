Manchester United fans on the potential sale of the club
- Published
As the sun struggled to break through the clouds over Old Trafford this morning, the fans too were failing to make an appearance.
It was a quiet scene outside the ground, despite two very big announcements from Manchester United in less than 24 hours - one which supporters say they have been "desperate" for.
The Glazer family's ownership of the club has been a controversial one and has led to years of protests from fans.
But the news that their 17-year reign could come to an end has left supporters anything but divided.
'The Glazers have been money driven'
"I think it's good for supporters, it's giving supporters what they want," Thomas May, 24, from Cornwall said. "The Glazers have been money driven [and have seen it] as a business rather than a football club.
"I think it would be good to give something back to the fans.
"I want to see money being spent, bringing new and exciting players in."
'It breaks my heart'
Tasha Carr, 25, from Newcastle, said the Glazers have "ruined" the club.
"I hope they sell it," she said. "I think they've ruined the club and it needs to grow again. It's gone down... it breaks my heart."
"I want to see new signings in order to compete against Man City, more for the community and more for the ladies team as well."
'Do what the fans want'
Nav, 61, from Old Trafford has supported the club for more than 40 years.
He said: "The Glazers need to be out and it should be owned by people who support the club and know the history of the club as well, because I don't think the current owners know anything about the history of the club."
He added any potential new owners should, "believe in the fans and do what the fans want".
"The fans know more about football than people think," he added.
'Owners who don't hide away'
Daniel Farrand, 20, from Old Trafford said: "I'm a bit hesitant at the moment. I think it's a way to improve the stock performance in regards to the Ronaldo news yesterday.
"I want to see owners genuinely interact with fans and not hide away [abroad].
"They need to engage with the community, like Manchester City's owners have done, and I want to see a sense of genuine care overall."
'I want to see progress'
Curtis McNulty, 30, from Newport, south Wales said: "It would be fantastic. We need to renew the stadium, make it look a little bit better.
"Hopefully it moves forward, we get some new owners and start making progress.
"I want to see someone that will actually look after the club. I want to see progress really, because at the moment with the Glazer's there's no progress, we just see the same stuff, nothings happening."
'The fans have been longing for this'
Sujan Kumar, 26, from Glasgow said: "The fans have been longing for this for a long long time, they're desperate for new ownership of the team. I'm hoping for the best.
"As Ronaldo mentioned last week, infrastructure and the training needs changing. Start from the grassroots and head to the top."
