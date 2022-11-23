England's Jack Grealish calls fan who inspired World Cup celebration
- Published
England star Jack Grealish has delighted a young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration with a surprise call.
The Manchester City forward scored his country's sixth goal as they beat Iran 6-2 in their opening World Cup match.
He had promised to do 12-year-old Finlay's celebration the next time he scored.
He told Finlay that he was "buzzing to get a goal and then I could do my little celebration just for you".
Finlay, who has cerebral palsy, wrote to Grealish earlier in the year and referenced the player's close bond with his sister Holly, who also has the condition.
During a surprise meeting at Manchester City's training facilities, the player promised Finlay that he would do a special celebration.
On the call on Tuesday, which was tweeted by England, Finlay told his favourite player that he thought he had forgotten about his promise, but Grealish revealed that he had "nearly scored last week against Chelsea" and had intended to do the dance at that point, but had not had the chance.
"To be fair, I didn't think I was going to score yesterday, because the game was a bit gone by the time I came on, but I was buzzing to get a goal and then I could do my little celebration just for you," he said.
"You were always in the back of my mind, mate.
"I'm glad you enjoyed it."
He told Finlay that he was "famous now".
The schoolboy also asked Grealish about being in Qatar.
The forward said it was "hot", but it was "nice out here", to which Finlay replied: "I hate this UK weather, I wish I could have been in Qatar."
Finlay, who plays football at City in the Community, said the whole experience had left him "starstruck".
"I just can't believe it. It feels like a dream come true."