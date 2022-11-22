Withington stabbing: Teenager's death prompts murder probe
A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death prompting a murder investigation.
He was found in Southlea Road, Withington, earlier, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said.
The force said he was taken to hospital but died a short time later from his injuries. The boy's next of kin have been informed.
GMP said it did not believe it was a random attack and early inquiries suggested there was no threat to the wider public.
In response to the stabbing, GMP introduced a Section 60 order so officers will be authorised to stop and search in parts of Withington and Burnage until 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Det Supt Neil Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this devastating time, and I understand this will cause distress and concern to the community and across Manchester.
"We are in the early stages of our investigation, but I can assure you that our officers are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."
He said there would be an increase in officers out on the streets in the Withington and Burnage areas in the coming days "to gather intelligence and offer reassurance to the public".
Anyone with information on the incident was urged to speak to officers or contact the force.
