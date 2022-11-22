Rape claims against Benjamin Mendy's friend flawed, jury told
- Published
Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy and his co-accused's trial had the making of a good drama but with a "plot twist" they are innocent, a court has heard.
Money, sex and celebrity had all featured in the trial, Lisa Wilding KC, defending Louis Saha Matturie said in her closing speech.
But she told Chester Crown Court each allegation against Mr Matturie, 41, was "riddled with inconsistencies and flaws".
The pair both deny all charges.
Ms Wilding told jurors the trial had begun with prosecution claims the accused were sexual "predators" and "monsters" but the "plot twist" came with the evidence from one woman who claimed in the witness box both men had raped her.
Mobile phone video later emerged of the 19-year-old having "enthusiastic" sex with Mr Matturie on the occasion she claimed she was being raped.
The judge ordered the jury to acquit both defendants on those charges.
Ms Wilding said: "This case, and I don't say this flippantly at all, has all the makings of a good drama; it has money, sex, it has celebrity.
"But like all good dramas, there was, I suggest... the most significant plot twist."
She added: "I suggest you have the clearest example of how chillingly easy it is to make a false allegation by a girl who is at the heart of that complex spiders web of connections."
The jury has heard claims all the complainants were in some way connected through friendships, social media connections or by attending parties.
Ms Wilding continued: "I suggest there will have come a point when you thought, 'Hang on a minute. These girls aren't telling the truth'."
And she asked jurors not to hold it against Mr Matturie that, unlike Mr Mendy, he did not go in the witness box in his own defence.
"His silence cannot, of itself, prove he is guilty," she added.
Ms Wilding said the sexual habits and lifestyles of the defendants, did not make them rapists.
She told the jury: "You may be under clear impression from what you have seen in this case that many of the women in this case actively pursued sexual encounters with men they hardly knew and that is their right.
"But consensual sex is a complex thing. Regret and hurt and embarrassment can all follow consensual sexual intercourse."
Prosecutors claim Mr Mendy lured young women into "toxic and dangerous" situations where they were raped and sexually assaulted at a flat he rented in Manchester city centre and at his Cheshire home, which was used for "after-parties".
His friend, Mr Matturie, is alleged to have been the "fixer" to get girls back to the parties after nights spent drinking in VIP lounges at Manchester nightclubs.
Both defendants said any sex with women was consensual.
Mr Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
The trial continues with the judge expected to take around a week to sum-up the evidence before the jury retires to consider verdicts.
