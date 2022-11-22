Jack Grealish England World Cup worm dance delights young fan
- Published
The boy who inspired England footballer Jack Grealish's goal celebration said it was "the best thing ever" to see his hero perform the unusual "worm" dance.
Grealish scored England's sixth goal as they thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening World Cup match in Doha, Qatar.
The Manchester City forward had promised to do the special dance for 12-year-old Finlay, who has cerebral palsy, the next time he scored.
Grealish said after the match: "Finlay, that was for you."
The footballer met Finlay after receiving a "touching" letter from the youngster referencing Grealish's bond with sister Holly, who also has cerebral palsy - a condition that affects movement and co-ordination.
Speaking after the England match, Finlay told BBC Radio Manchester: "It's the best thing ever. I love you Grealish.
"It was amazing because he is my idol."
Manchester City Finlay, whose dad Dan supports United, said he was "jumping around" when Grealish scored and screamed "come on" but he did not think his idol would do the special dance.
"I actually thought he'd forget - but he remembered."
Finlay said it left him "starstruck".
He said the footballer was "very inspirational" and meeting him had "brought me confidence".
He hopes Grealish will be doing more "signature Finlay" celebrations on the way to England winning the World Cup.
Grealish said after the win: "I got on really well with [Finlay].
"He asked me to do a celebration for him and luckily for him it come at the World Cup."