Mason Greenwood: Trial date set for Manchester United player
- Published
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is due to face trial over allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in November 2023, a court has heard.
The 21-year-old player was first held in January over allegations relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online.
Appearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, the forward was re-bailed ahead of a hearing on 10 February 2023.
A trial date was set for 27 November.
The footballer spoke only once to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the start of proceedings.
His sister and parents were both in court for the hearing, which lasted under 10 minutes.
The court was told the trial is expected to be held over 10 days.
The footballer was previously granted bail at the same court in October, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address in Bowdon, Greater Manchester.
The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021, while the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.
The controlling and coercive behaviour charge relates to a period between November 2018 and October 2022, where Mr Greenwood is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.
Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Mr Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.
Sports firm Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while video game company Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 football simulation.
