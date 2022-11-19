Awaab Ishak: Housing boss sacked after boy's mould death
- Published
The boss of a housing association which rented out a mouldy flat to two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family has been sacked.
Gareth Swarbrick has been removed from his post as chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing with immediate effect, the board said.
Awaab died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his home, a coroner concluded.
His father had repeatedly raised the issue but no action was taken.
A government source welcomed Mr Swarbrick's removal "for his profound failings".
"RBH and their board still have very serious questions to answer," the source said.
"Why did they give him their full backing after the coroner's report and as recently as 24 hours ago? And why have they failed to answer basic questions about the state of their housing stock?"
Earlier this week, Mr Swarbrick apologised for the organisation's response over the mould but rejected calls to quit his £185,000 job, saying he had the board's "full backing".
After an inquest ended on Tuesday, Mr Swarbrick said: "We didn't recognise the level of risk to a little boy's health from the mould in the family's home [and] we allowed a legal disrepair process, widely used in the housing sector, to get in the way of promptly tackling the mould."
Awaab's father had repeatedly raised complaints about the mould since 2017 but no action was taken.
In a statement on Saturday, the RBH board said: "Our original instincts were for Gareth to stay on to see the organisation through this difficult period and to make the necessary changes, but we all recognise that this is no longer tenable."
It said it would "continue to drive further improvements" under new leadership.
"As an organisation, we are deeply sorry for the death of Awaab and devastated that it happened in one of our homes.
"We must ensure this can never happen again. His death needs to be a wake-up call for everyone in housing, social care and health."
The inquest heard Awaab's father Faisal Abdullah - who came from Sudan to the UK in 2016 and was joined by his wife Aisha Amin a year later - reported mould in their flat to RBH in 2017 and was told to paint over it.
When their son was aged one, Mr Abdullah instructed solicitors in June 2020 and initiated a claim over the recurring mould issue, but policy meant any repairs would not be done until an agreement had been reached.
The inquest heard Awaab had consistently suffered from cold and respiratory issues. He died after being rushed to hospital with shortness of breath in December that year.
On Thursday, Mr Swarbrick, who was appointed chief executive in 2008, said RBH had "made a raft of changes" after Awaab's death.
He added the organisation would "continue to strive for greater inclusion and equality" after the boy's parents said RBH should "stop being racist".
The family said they had "no doubt at all that we were treated this way because we are not from this country and less aware of how the systems in the UK work".