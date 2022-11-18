Benjamin Mendy: Defence asks jurors to end footballer's 'hell'
Jurors have been told to end footballer Benjamin Mendy's "absolute hell" and acquit him of rape, as his defence lawyer gave her closing speech.
The 28-year-old and his friend Louis Saha Matturie, 41, have been accused of raping women at the player's home in Cheshire, and at a Manchester flat.
The pair both deny all charges.
Eleanor Laws KC said Mr Mendy's life in football "was over", but that none of the claims of sexual assaults by six women were reliable.
Following three months of evidence at Chester Crown Court, Ms Laws told the jury Mr Mendy was "not the kind of character to deliberately harm anyone under any circumstances."
She said claims that the Manchester City player was a "predator" who used his fame to attack women, with the prosecution comparing him to Jimmy Savile, were "utterly ridiculous".
'One word against another'
Prosecutors claim Mr Mendy lured young women into "toxic and dangerous" situations where they were raped and sexually assaulted at a flat he rented in Manchester city centre, and at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.
Mr Matturie is alleged to have been the "fixer" to get girls back to the parties after nights spent drinking in VIP lounges at Manchester nightclubs.
Both defendants say any sex with women was consensual.
Ms Laws said: "If you are not sure he's a predatory monster, he's entitled to acquittal.
"It is one word against another.
"His life, as he knew it is over, in football, in the UK - these accusations, he will never escape.
"Look up Ched Evans, men who have been falsely accused, they never escape them.
"Please just focus on the evidence and if you are not sure about these counts, please use common sense and bring an end to this absolute hell."
'Put pressure aside'
Ms Laws also told jurors that there would be "pressure on you" with "headlines" and people who may "chip in" having read about the case but not seen witnesses tell "lie after lie" in court.
She called on jurors to have "courage and conviction" when considering their verdicts.
Jurors were then brought back into court by Judge Steven Everett who said he wanted to say "a few things" about Ms Laws' closing speech.
He said Jimmy Savile had "nothing whatsoever" to do with this case.
"Some of you may remember the case of Ched Evans. It's got nothing whatsoever to do with this case.
"So, I don't want you to look up Ched Evans, because you are doing something I asked you not to do, look at social media", he said.
He added: "If you think there's pressure on you, put it to one side."
Mr Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
The trial was adjourned until Monday.