Edenfield Centre: Chairman quits after abuse at mental health unit
The chairman of an NHS trust that runs a mental health unit where patients were filmed being mistreated has quit.
A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester.
Some staff have since been sacked or suspended following formal disciplinary procedures.
Rupert Nichols said the trust was facing "significant challenges" after "inexcusable behaviour" at the unit.
In a letter to staff, he said he was due to retire in July, but had chosen to leave at the end of December.
He said: "It is clear that it will take some time for the trust to navigate the challenges of successfully implementing our improvement plan and rebuilding faith and confidence in our services.
"I believe that the trust would benefit from a new chair, bringing new ideas and energy to lead the board through this recovery period and beyond.
"I am absolutely certain that Greater Manchester Mental Health trust will come through this difficult period, learning from the experience and making the appropriate changes to, once again, be recognised as a provider of high quality, compassionate care."
Hospital bosses previously said they had taken "immediate action" including suspending staff and launching a clinical review following the programme, which showed patients being inappropriately restrained as well as being slapped or pinched by staff.
Bury South Labour MP Christian Wakeford previously raised his concerns in the House of Commons, claiming there was a "culture of bullying" and a "failure of leadership".
He called for an inquiry into what happened with Health Minister Will Quince later stating that the case met the threshold for an inquiry.
