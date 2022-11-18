Awaab Ishak: Rochdale housing boss's job is untenable, government says
- Published
A housing association boss's refusal to resign after the death of Awaab Ishak is "staggering", a government source has said.
Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) has come under scrutiny after a coroner ruled the two-year-old's death was caused by mould in his rented home.
Chief Executive Gareth Swarbrick has rejected calls to quit his £185,000 job.
The government source said his position was "untenable".
Mr Swarbrick rejected calls for him to step down on Thursday night, saying the board had given him their "full backing".
The toddler died in December 2020 following a cardiac arrest after living in the damp one-bedroom flat in Rochdale.
His father Faisal Abdullah had complained about the mould but no action was taken.
The government source told BBC North West Tonight: "Rochdale Boroughwide Housing repeatedly ignored a family's pleas for help which led to the tragic death of a two-year-old child."
"It is staggering that Gareth Swarbrick is still in a job. His position is untenable."
Mr Swarbrick said he was "sorry to Awaab's family for their loss" and said "no apology will ever be enough".
He said the discussion about his future had "begun to overshadow the most important part of all of this, which is that a family has lost their child".
He added: "Having spoken to the board, I can confirm that I will not be resigning. They have given me their full backing and trust to continue to oversee the improvements and changes needed within RBH."
Councillor Daniel Meredith, cabinet member for highways and housing at Rochdale Council, had also called for a resignation, writing a letter to Mr Swarbrick urging him to step down.
He said he had "no confidence" that Mr Swarbrick and his board were equipped to win back confidence of tenants.
Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway has sped up three investigations into the landlord after the coroner's ruling.