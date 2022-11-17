Awaab Ishak: Calls for Rochdale Boroughwide Housing boss to resign
- Published
Calls are mounting for the boss of a housing association which rented out a mouldy flat to Awaab Ishak's family to resign.
Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) has come under intense scrutiny after a coroner ruled the two-year-old's death was caused by mould in his home.
The lead on housing at Rochdale Council has written to Gareth Swarbrick asking him to stand down, echoing calls by the Housing Secretary Michael Gove.
RBH has been contacted for a response.
Mr Gove said it "beggars belief" Mr Swarbrick still had his £185,000 job after the coroner's findings on Tuesday and he had summoned him to his department to explain what had happened.
'Culture of unconcern'
Councillor Daniel Meredith, cabinet member for highways and housing at Rochdale Council, has written a letter to Mr Swarbrick urging him to step down.
He wrote: "Over several years the council has raised multiple concerns about delayed repairs, housing standards and a culture of unconcern that has now been exposed by the ruling of the coroner in this case.
"As the lead member for housing in our borough, I feel I am left with little option but to ask you to reflect on your position."
He said he had "no confidence" that Mr Swarbrick and his board was equipped to win back confidence of tenants.
The toddler died in December 2020 following a cardiac arrest after living in the damp one-bedroom flat in Rochdale.
His father Faisal Abdullah had complained about the mould but no action was taken.
A Rochdale Council spokesman said he was not aware of any response from Mr Swarbrick to the letter.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Awaab's death must become a "powerful catalyst" for change in housing standards.
He backed the calls for Mr Swarbrick to resign and told BBC Radio Manchester: "There are basics [housing providers] should be doing come what may and it would appear they have not been doing the basics - and it appears they have been leaving residents in mouldy properties.
"That I'm afraid isn't good enough and they have got to be accountable."
Tony Lloyd, MP for Rochdale, said Awaab's death was preventable and unforgiveable and he tweeted that the chief executive, and perhaps some of those on other executive bodies, needed "to question their own role and whether they should be there any longer".
Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway has sped up three investigations into the landlord after the coroner's ruling.
RBH has yet to respond to the calls for a resignation but after the coroner's findings Mr Swarbrick said his organisation would continue to "learn hard lessons".
He said they had now "visited every home in Freehold to carry out a survey of each flat to check for damp or mould issues".
RBH said it was spending over £1.2m installing positive input ventilation units in each flat "to improve air quality, circulation and to reduce the possibility of condensation and mould" and new extractor fans in kitchens and bathrooms.
That work is due to begin in December.