LS Lowry's Going To The Match returns to Salford after auction
- Published
An "iconic" LS Lowry painting is set to go back on public display in Salford after it was bought at auction for a record-breaking £7.8 million.
The Lowry art centre bought Going to the Match at Christie's last month after the Players Foundation was forced into selling the 1953 piece.
News of the sale had raised fears it could be lost from public display.
But a donation by The Law Family Charitable Foundation meant the gallery could keep the work in Salford.
Lowry chief executive Julia Fawcett said the painting would be put back on public display from 25 November.
LS Lowry, who died in 1976, spent much of his life in Salford and his work is strongly associated with the North West of England.
Going to the Match, painted in 1953, was one of a number of paintings he did on the theme of sports and was inspired by Bolton Wanderers' old Burnden Park stadium.
It was a record price for a Lowry work sold auction.
Fantastic!👏🏻— SalfordMayor (@salford_mayor) October 19, 2022
L.S. Lowry’s “Going to the Match” is coming home & rightfully so!
It’s been hanging on the walls of @The_Lowry for 22 years, free to access amongst the largest collection L.S. Lowry’s paintings & drawings in the world.
Thank you everyone who’ve made this happen!❤️ https://t.co/i06qFfb7Bb
Ms Fawcett said: "We passionately believed Going to the Match needed to remain on public view.
"This will be a huge moment for Salford, and we cannot wait to bring it home."
Salford Mayor Paul Dennett, who led a campaign to keep the work in the region, added: "This painting was created in the North and belongs in the North and thanks entirely to the generosity of the Law family it is coming home to Salford where it should be."