Flats evacuated after police discover 'suspicious chemicals'
A number of homes in Ashton-Under-Lyne have been evacuated after "suspicious chemicals" and firearms were found in a flat.
Greater Manchester Police made the discovery while searching a flat in Mossley Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Two men, aged 37 and 43, have since been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms.
The public have been advised to avoid the area as a "precaution".
Ch Insp Robert MacGregor said: "Following the discovery of these chemicals this afternoon, we have been working with our colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service while they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation is purely a precaution.
"I would like to reassure the local community that we don't believe there to be any wider threat to the public."
