Lonely Planet names Manchester as only UK city on 2023 must-visit list
- Published
Manchester's place on a list of 2023's best destinations is a further sign "we are making our mark on the world stage", its council leader has said.
Travel guide Lonely Planet chose Manchester as the only UK city on its list of 30 must-visit places.
Highlighting the soon-to-be-opened Factory International venue and the new Castlefield Viaduct sky park, it said the city had "something for everyone".
Bev Craig said that offer was down to "long-term planning and partnership".
The travel guide's annual list highlights cities, areas and countries which it believes its readers should visit, splitting those recommendations into a number of categories.
'Urban dynamism'
Manchester has been included in the Learn category, which points travellers to "places where your best souvenir is what you learn", and sits alongside Marseille in France, the US state of New Mexico, the country of El Salvador and Southern Scotland, the only other UK inclusion on the list.
The guide said that alongside Manchester "being an accessibility-friendly destination that's also doing a lot for sustainability", the city also has "some exciting things happening in 2023", such as the renovation of Manchester Museum and the expansion of the Manchester Jewish Museum.
The guide's vice president Tom Hall said its "urban dynamism combined with a fascinating history and cultural scene makes it an exciting pick".
"It's a city to experience, not just visit, so our suggested itineraries have also flagged up live music, great places to eat and drink and street art tours, and much more," he added.
Ms Craig said Manchester was "proud to be the only UK city on this list".
"This prestigious accolade is a further demonstration that we are making our mark on the world stage."
She added that tourism created and supported "jobs and other opportunities for Manchester people and is an important part of our economy".
"The array of attractions, many of which are free to visit, is something our residents can also enjoy."