M6 Thelwall crash: Man arrested after driver suffers serious injuries
- Published
A man has been arrested after a driver suffered serious injuries in a three-car motorway crash, police have said.
A Peugeot 107, a Peugeot 307 and a VW Scirocco crashed on the M6 between junctions 20 and 21 at about 12:30 GMT on Tuesday, Cheshire Police said.
The force said a 41-year-old man from St Helens, who was driving the 107, may have suffered life-changing injuries.
A man was later held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A police representative said a 28-year-old woman from Preston, who was driving the 307, and her 25-year-old passenger were both uninjured, but the driver of the white Scirocco had failed to stop and then fled the scene of the crash on foot.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Simon Degg said the crash happened "near to Weaste Lane, Thelwall, and we're urging residents who live in the vicinity of the motorway to review their CCTV cameras for anyone who may have been around their properties".
He also asked locals to check their sheds and outbuildings for any unusual activity.